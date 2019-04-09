 Theo Hill on Taking It "One Day at a Time" | WYPR
On The Record

Theo Hill on Taking It "One Day at a Time"

By & 54 minutes ago

What lessons are learned after overcoming dependence on heroin? How do you rebuild your life after three decades of addiction? Theo Hill, host of the new WYPR podcast, “One Day at a Time: Recovery in Baltimore,” hopes that sharing his story and the stories of others can inspire someone else on that path.

You can find Theo's podcast at WYPR's Podcast Central, on the WYPR app, or on iTunes or Google Play.

Plus, we hear part of Theo’s interview with Laura, who lost her family and her nursing license as a consequence of her addiction. She tells how she has repaired relationships and discovered the strength to stay sober. Listen to the full interview here.

