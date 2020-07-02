 Terrorism Charges Against Protester Part of a National Pattern | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Environment in Focus

Terrorism Charges Against Protester Part of a National Pattern

By 21 minutes ago

The global plastics industry is booming, adding trash to our oceans and greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. Plastics production has grown even during the coronavirus recession because of the increased need for disposable gloves, cups, and bags.

The epicenter of the U.S. plastics industry is along the Gulf Coast. There, about 60 miles west of New Orleans, in St. James, Louisiana, a Taiwanese company called Formosa Plastics is proposing to build North America’s largest plastics plant on a former plantation site that includes an historic burial ground for slaves.

The mostly African-American community of St. James is fighting to stop the $9 billion dollar project, in part because of concerns that the plant’s air and water pollution would jeopardize their health.

Last week, a leader of those protests, Anne Rolfes, Founding Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, and a colleague were arrested by police. Their crime? Six months earlier, as part of a day of activism to educate the public about the problem of plastic pollution, and bring the issue home, they placed a box of plastic waste  -- tiny pellets discharged from a Formosa plastics factory in Texas – on the porch of a home owned by a plastics industry lobbyist.

“It’s an abuse of the law to claim that, by leaving a box of their own product on their own doorstep, we are somehow the bad guys,” Rolfes said. “It’s wrong.”

The police, working with the plastics lobbyist, did not charge the environmental activists with trespassing or some misdemeanor.  They charged them with terrorism, a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

“Well, the word 'terrorism' has a shock value to it,” Rolfes said. “And so if their intent is to scare, harass, intimidate and silence you, what better way of doing that than by having the most intense sounding charge? And ‘terrorism’ sounds terrible.  So does ‘felony.’  It’s a page from their playbook. They want us to be quiet and just let this big plastics plant go in…. I certainly am not intimidated into stopping what is my life’s work.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not respond to a request for more information or an interview on the case, and the lobbyist declined to be interviewed for this program. But according to a copy of the arrest warrant, the police claimed that the lobbyist could have been frightened or potentially terrorized by a note left atop the package that said the pellets should not be consumed by children or pets – and so therefore, were “hazardous.”

To attorney Hina Shamsi of the American Civil Liberties Union and others, the incident was part of a more ominous recent national pattern. Law enforcement and the Trump Administration are misusing the criminal justice system to intimidate protesters of all kinds, including those allied with Black Lives Matter.

“What we’re seeing at the national, state, and sometimes local level, is law enforcement and police using vague and overly-broad statutes, to essentially criminalize protest and dissent,” said Shamsi, Director of the ACLU’s National Security Project.

A research organization called the International Center for Not for Profit Law has tracked 15 states – mostly led by Republicans -- that have passed 24 new laws over the last four years imposing harsh penalties on protesters who block traffic, try to slow the construction of oil and gas pipelines, or even protest on public university campuses.

“Around the country, we’ve been seeing activists and demonstrators being targeted by the government,” said Nick Robinson, Legal Advisor at the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law. “There was this incident in Louisiana you’ve been talking about. There are several state anti-pipeline protest bills that are targeting pipeline protesters. And we saw of course the aggressive actions by law enforcement during the George Floyd demonstrations" about police brutality.

The bottom line: What’s really being manufactured here is not plastics. It’s an increasingly authoritarian system of government, captured and controlled by corporations, that is contaminating American democracy and threatening the health of our body politic.

.................

Photo of Anne Rolfes, Founding Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, from CSPAN.

Tags: 
The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

An Abandoned Fortress Reborn as a Breeding Ground for Birds

By Jun 24, 2020

It was just after dawn when I set out paddling in my kayak to find nature in one of the least natural places on Earth.

I had launched into the Patapsco River from Fort Armistead Park near the base of the Francis Scott Key Bridge south of Baltimore. Truck traffic roared overhead on Route 695.   Ahead of me, the morning sun sparkled silver in a rippling path toward the old Sparrows Point steel mill.  Behind my back rose the smokestacks of a pair of coal-fired power plants, a chemical factory, sewage plant, and the mounded back of the city’s Quarantine Road landfill.

But the sky was blue, the breeze was balmy, and out on the water I felt away from it all.

In the distance, I saw the outlines of an island covered in trees, with a squat rectangular lighthouse near the center.

Paddling closer, it became clear that it was a manmade structure: an abandoned fortress, with weather-streaked, stone walls, tufted with grass and featuring an intimidating row of cannon ports whose iron doors had rusted long ago.

This was Fort Carroll, built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1847 to defend Baltimore from naval attacks like the one the British had launched from near this location three decades earlier in the War of 1812.

Cultivating "Hip Hop Forestry" To Grow The Environmental Movement

By Jun 16, 2020

Thomas RaShad Easley grew up in an apartment in an urban neighborhood in Birmingham, Ala. But he learned to love nature, in part because his grandparents cultivated a lush garden amid the concrete and blacktop.

He was also an Eagle Scout, and Scouting got him out of the city and into the woods, where he enjoyed  spending time at Tannehill State Park.

“Yes, we would go camping, and I’m glad that we did it. Because at first, I didn’t want to do it,” Easley recalled. “And then, when we got out there, it was so much fun. You know, me and the guys. And the other good thing about our scout troop was we were a diverse scout troop. So we had black, white, as well as brown young men in our troop.  So it was almost like a social experiment – Troop 49 in Birmingham, Alabama.”

Easley went on to earn an undergraduate degree in forest science from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University; a master’s degree in forest genetics is from Iowa State University; and eventually a doctorate from North Carolina State University. He is now an assistant dean at the Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

But in his work with environmental groups, he noticed that they were not like Troop 49 in Birmingham.  They were almost entirely white – with very few African Americans like him, or Latinos or other minorities. This ethnic narrowness caused a problematic narrowness of focus – in terms of both audience and subject matter.

  

Trump Builds Wall Around a National Park

By Jun 11, 2020
NPR/Associated Press

In his documentary titled The National Parks: America’s Best Idea, filmmaker Ken Burns described why parks and wildlife preservers – lands owned by the public – are really an American invention.

“They are more than a collection of rocks and trees and inspirational scenes from nature,” narrator Peter Coyote says in the film.

“They embody something less tangible, yet equally enduring.  An idea, born in the United States, nearly a century after its creation, as uniquely American as the Declaration of Independence, and just as radical. What could be more democratic than owning together the most magnificent places on your continent? Think about Europe. In Europe, the most magnificent places, the palaces, the parks, are owned by aristocrats, by the monarchs, by the wealthy.”

Not so in the U.S., where parks have always embodied American ideals, such as freedom of assembly by the rich as well as the poor, the powerful as well as the homeless.

This is especially true for the national park immediately north of the White House: Lafayette Square Park.  These seven acres, shaded by trees surrounding a statue of President Andrew Jackson, for decades have served as an open space for the First Amendment for anyone who wants to raise a voice in protest.

New Book Describes Modern Farming’s Damage to Biodiversity

By Jun 2, 2020

This is the call of a meadowlark. (Sound of meadowlark plays). This is an upland sandpiper. And this excitable fellow is a burrowing owl. (Hooting sound of owl)

What they have in common is that they are among more than 5,000 species of birds whose survival is threatened because of the expansion of industrial-style, modern agriculture around the world. Populations of meadowlarks, for example, have fallen by 71 percent since 1966.  And it’s not just birds.  Farming and development have reduced the population of all wild animals – mammals, birds, fish, and amphibians -- by more than half since 1970.

This is according to a new book, titled “In Search of Meadowlarks: Birds, Farms, and Food in Harmony with the Land," written by John Marzluff, a professor of environmental science at the University of Washington.

Marzluff explains how stripping away forests and meadows to replace them with monoculture fields of crops like corn and soybeans unintentionally brings an end to meadowlarks and other wildlife.  