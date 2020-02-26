Terrill: A Path To Leadership

A great deal of discussion and research has been devoted to the notion of leadership and the capacity of the individual as a force for positive change. Timeless questions like: Is leadership innate or can it be taught? Or, what should constitute the core competencies of a leader given our times? Or, even more granular, what matters most in effective leadership, cognitive or emotional intelligence?

All important and provocative questions and should be researched with the appropriate rigor. Yet, in the meantime, I would contend that each and every one of us has the capacity to lead and to make positive contributions. That said, the key determinate is on me and on each and every one of you, and that is whether we hit the proverbial "go" button. In other words, do we view ourselves as having a role to play, a leadership role, in preserving civility, community and basic morality.

As the Associated Jewish Federation, the organization that I serve as president, marks our hundredth anniversary, we have endeavored, as a system, as a network of agencies, to redouble and triple our efforts in empowering individuals to lead.

Through service, all can find a path to leadership. All can explore their passion. All can make a difference.

With springtime and the season of renewal around the corner, I ask you to be a leader or to be more of a leader. This isn't someone else's responsibility, it's ours.

Reach out to the organization that can activate the leader within you.

Marc Terrill is President of The Associated