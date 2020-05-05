Terrill: A Change In Perspective

Perspective. If anything has been clearer over the last month and a half, it's that perspective can change in a single moment. The way we view the world. The things we might embrace as givens. It might be health, a roof over our heads, a job, food or simply gathering with friends.

This last month and a half has shown just how fragile perspective can be.

In early March of this year, as President of The Associated Jewish Federation, my attention was squarely focused on The Associated's centennial year. A year full of events highlighting collective achievement since our founding in 1920.

In mid-March, that all changed. Perspective was forever altered.

Today The Associated network of agencies is focused on supporting the most vulnerable in our community. Period. Just as we've been doing for the last hundred years.

That said, for organizations like The Associated to fulfill our missions we need the help of all those who are listening now.

On May 5th there is a national initiative focused on personal charitable giving. The initiative is called Giving Tuesday. I ask all listening to select the organization that you know to be doing good work and give to the extent you can.

In close, for those of you who have had tragic loss based on the virus, or are battling the virus, or have experienced unimaginable trauma, we pray for your strength, healing and full recovery. To all, stay safe, be kind, and be well.

Marc Terrill is President of The Associated