Talking With LaFontaine Oliver, WYPR Pres. & NPR Board Chair

We often talk about how we think of the WYPR community of listeners as a family, and if we are indeed a family, we need to have family meetings from time to time. That’s why every six months or so here on Midday, we invite WYPR's President and General Manager, LaFontaine Oliver, to join us to talk about how our station is doing, and the state of public media in general. LaFontaine has experience in both commercial and public radio and a perspective that is both local and national. He took the reins of WYPR in 2019. He’s been a member of the board of directors of NPR since 2016. Last year, he was elected the chair of the NPR Board.

LaFontaine Oliver joins us on Zoom. And we welcome your questions and comments about Your Public Radio, and NPR programming in general. Call us at 410.662.8780. Email: midday@wypr.org. Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR, or @tomhallwypr.

______________________________________________________________________

Audio for this program will be posted by 2pm today.