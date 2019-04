Taking inventory of the wild things that abound isn’t something you get to do everyday. The global ‘City Nature Challenge’ hopes you’ll grab the chance later this month. More than 150 cities worldwide are taking part in the friendly competition. Regional organizer Maura Duffy, Conservation Project Manager at the National Aquarium, says data collection for a project like this goes beyond what scientists can do on their own. For information on how to participate, visit this link and get outside!