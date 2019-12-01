As Taiwan's Election Race Heats Up, China Weighs On Voters' Minds

At a recent election campaign event in Taiwan, a procession of women beat ceremonial drums, dance and wave lotus-shaped umbrellas in celebration. But beyond the slogans promising national security and prosperity, the topic on everyone's mind is what to do about China.

The star of the event is Han Kuo-yu, a pro-Beijing candidate running for president with the opposition Kuomintang, who poses a stark contrast with the current leaders.

"[The governing party] relentlessly uses Taiwan independence as a way to negate China," Han, the mayor of the city of Kaohsiung, said to rallygoers at the event in Miaoli county, just south of Taiwan's capital of Taipei. "However, Taiwan and Beijing are one family."

Taiwan, a U.S. ally, has its own government, military and capitalist economy, but the Chinese Communist Party says Taiwan belongs to the People's Republic of China.

Voters are preparing to elect Taiwan's next president and legislature on Jan. 11. While the leading opposition candidate sympathizes with Beijing, President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party calls China the "enemy of democracy."

Many Taiwanese are also closely watching what is happening in Hong Kong, where more than five months of sometimes violent protests are pushing back against mainland China's control. Taiwan largely wants to avoid becoming another Hong Kong, which could tip the election in favor of President Tsai, who is running for reelection and enjoys a widening lead in opinion polls.

"We see the freedom enjoyed by the Hong Kong people is being chipped away," Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, told NPR. "We see the experience of Hong Kong is not quite what the Chinese government promised in the early days."

"One country" rejected

Still, China's leader Xi Jinping has been pressuring Taiwan to follow Hong Kong's model.

It's called "one country, two systems," meaning Hong Kong is part of China but keeps some autonomy, including government functions and independent courts — in theory.

Many Hong Kongers accuse the leadership in Hong Kong and Beijing of eroding their limited autonomy. That sentiment is in part why thousands have taken to the street in anti-government protests that are now in their sixth month.

Taiwan's leaders flatly reject any proposal for Taiwan to enter a similar arrangement with China.

"Hong Kong is on the verge of chaos due to the failure of 'one country, two systems,'" President Tsai said on Taiwan's national day in October. "The overwhelming consensus among Taiwan's 23 million people is our rejection of 'one country, two systems,' regardless of party affiliation or political position."

More than 86% say they would prefer to maintain Taiwan's current status, according to the latest polls.

Even the opposition candidate Han, who has sparked controversy over his pro-Beijing stance, disavowed the Hong Kong policy after the protests erupted. "Taiwanese people can never accept ['one country, two systems'], unless it's over my dead body," he said.

Taiwan has been preparing for China to attack ever since Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek retreated to the island in 1949, along with 2 million of his supporters and soldiers, after losing a civil war against Mao Zedong's Communist forces.

Xi has said Taiwan should unify with mainland China peacefully but has threatened to use force to do so.

As Beijing steps up militaristic rhetoric, the U.S. has stepped up its support f0r the island. It has bulked up its de facto embassy in Taipei and passed legislation encouraging official travel between the U.S. and Taiwan. This year, the U.S. made a high-profile $8 billion sale of fighter jets and other military equipment to the island, angering Beijing.

Taiwan considers itself a bulwark of democracy in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is increasingly asserting its power.

"We are on the front lines. We have faced all these threats and Chinese infiltration for decades," says Freddy Lim, a death metal rocker turned co-founder of one of Taiwan's most liberal political organizations, the New Power Party.

The nearly 5-year-old party is now going through an existential crisis over whether to support Tsai's reelection bid. In August, Lim quit the party to run for reelection to his legislative seat as an independent so he could back President Tsai, arguing the stakes of losing the presidency to a pro-Beijing candidate are too high.

Better collaboration with China

Central to every election in Taiwan is the question: Does Taiwan, a small island, sidle up to its much bigger neighbor China to develop its economy or keep it at an arm's length?

"There is no such thing as economic and trade without politics in Taiwan," says Lev Nachman, a doctoral candidate researching Taiwanese political movements.

Some politicians have tried to stake out some middle ground, such as the upstart Taiwan People's Party that formed in August. It has come under criticism for seemingly waffling on its stance toward Beijing.

"We try to enhance the collaboration with the people with the civil society of mainland China, especially in terms of economics and culture. We very much support the kind of nongovernmental interaction," explains Kimyung Keng, one of the Taiwan People's Party candidates running for a district legislative seat.

Unify one way or another

Despite its small size and dwindling number of international allies, Taiwan has managed to nurture a robust economy. Homegrown corporate champions include electronics-making giant Foxconn and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Wages are rising and the unemployment rate is just under 3.8%, one of the lowest levels in two decades. President Tsai has built up economic ties with Southeast Asia to diversify Taiwan's trade portfolio away from mainland China.

But supporters of opposition candidate Han say the president has made a mistake in shutting out Beijing. Taiwan should not be afraid of unification with China, rallygoers at the recent campaign event told NPR.

The staunchest of the pro-China camp is prominent gangster turned politician. Chang An-lo once helped lead one of Taiwan's biggest gangs, the Bamboo Union. Now, he heads the Chinese Unification Promotion Party, which nominates no candidates of its own but backs every pro-Beijing Kuomintang candidate.

"When China unifies Taiwan either violently or peacefully, do you want military rule or one country, two systems? The latter is still the best way for Taiwan," says Chang. "How could an economy of 1.4 billion people be bad for Taiwan? And what's wrong with returning to China, as we are all Chinese?"

Taiwanese mostly disagree. The latest polls on identity show the island's residents feel increasingly Taiwanese, not Chinese.

"There is a huge generational difference," says Luo Chi-cheng, a Democratic Progressive lawmaker running for reelection. "Young people pay close attention to what happens in Hong Kong because [otherwise] in the future, Taiwan may be forced to accept the so-called one country, two system model."

Older voters tend to care more about economic development, according to Luo. It is the younger Taiwanese, he notes, who have longer to live and more opportunities to decide future election outcomes.



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Jimmy Kimmel's debut children's book has a straightforward motive - turn a no-nonsense, smile-free goose silly. The comedian has spent his late night career cracking up adult audiences. But in his new book "The Serious Goose," which he wrote and illustrated, it's the kids he's hoping to entertain - most notably, the two silly geese of his own, his youngest two children - his daughter Jane and his son Billy, who underwent open-heart surgery two years ago. Kimmel has been outspoken about the American health care system. And all proceeds of the book will go to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and other children's hospitals around the country. And he joins us now from his studio in Los Angeles. Welcome.

JIMMY KIMMEL: Hello. How are you?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I'm great. How did you come up with the idea for the goose? I mean, since this came out of your imagination, what did you want to depict?

KIMMEL: I call my daughter Jane a goose. That's my nickname for her. And so I'd ask her, today, are you a serious goose? Or are you a silly goose? And it was really kind of a way of getting her out of a bad mood. And she would - sometimes, she'd go, I'm a serious goose. And that would be it for the day. But I liked trying to change her from the serious to the silly goose.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: You have spent your career making adult audiences laugh...

KIMMEL: Or trying, yeah.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Or trying.

KIMMEL: Trying as best as I can.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: What's harder, adults or kids?

KIMMEL: Oh, adults are much, much harder. I - if I could do a kid's show, I'd be perfectly happy. Kids are always ready to laugh. And it's an interesting thing. When you host a talk show and you start out, most people don't know who you are. So you can go out on the street. And you can have fun with people. And you can take them by surprise. But when people know who you are, they're expecting something. And you don't get that from kids. Kids are a clean slate when you meet them. And that's weirdly refreshing.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yeah. So the proceeds from this book are going to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. You first went public in 2017 about your son's health. Just for people who may not know, can you remind us of your son's story?

KIMMEL: So my son Billy - he was born with two congenital heart defects, which - Billy had to undergo a heart surgery pretty much immediately and then another one six months later. And then he will have to have another one when he's - in about six or seven years. And it was really a shock. And it went from me sending an email to the family saying, hey, he was born - William John Kimmel. Here's his weight. Everybody's fantastic. To two hours later, hold up on that. I just need to tell you that not everything is great. And please just stand by. And leave us alone for a few hours. And I'll let you know.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I think it is a hard thing to weave - right? - that you have this very difficult thing that you're going through. But you wanted to talk about and engage the public with it. Why did you feel that was important?

KIMMEL: I figured this out once. And I know this is dumb. But I ran out of gas. And I had to push my car the last half mile to the gas station. And I was just thinking, like, oh, this is stupid. How could I have done this? And the next morning, I went on the radio. And I told this story. And it was a funny story about running out of gas. And I realized that one of the great things about being a comedian having a show is when something bad happens to you, you can make something good out of it. And as I was sitting in the hospital, the Affordable Care Act was being threatened. And I decided that instead of just telling the story of Billy and thanking the doctors and nurses, which I definitely wanted to do, I would also tie it to the other families who aren't as fortunate as we are.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So I'm sure you've noticed that this country is going through a moment. And it seems, you know, like late night was always a place in the past where you could sort of leave those divisions behind and just laugh. But you and Stephen Colbert are overtly political. Are you worried that at a time like this, you're just adding to the us vs. them narrative?

KIMMEL: Sometimes, I worry about that. I always used to worry about that. And I never wanted to be the guy preaching to the choir. But when I got involved in the health care debate and in the gun control debate, I got branded in a certain way. And like it or not, that's what it is. So I see no reason to be even-handed anymore. I mean, I don't think you can be even-handed. I think we're in a situation - I really think we're being attacked from the inside. And the idea of ignoring it just seems weird to me. So, you know, I think we all know there are two things people are talking about - is Trump and what TV show you should be watching.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter). So I want to bring it back to the book. What do you want children and parents to take away?

KIMMEL: Well, for parents, I think most importantly, this book takes about five minutes to read.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter).

KIMMEL: Was that the case for you?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That really was the case for me. And as a bedtime story, that is gold.

KIMMEL: That's number one. I mean, these kids are negotiators right at the outset.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Totally.

KIMMEL: And my daughter's like, I want five books. I'll say, I'll read you two books. She's like, five. I said, all right, three. Five.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Every parent recognizes that negotiation.

KIMMEL: Yeah. And you never win. But it's fun. The kids enjoy it. And I've had good success with reading it to kids. I think they get a kick out of making funny faces in the little mirror in the middle of the book.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Jimmy Kimmel is the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the author and illustrator of "The Serious Goose." Thank you so much.

KIMMEL: Thank you very much.

