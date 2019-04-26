That Sweet Glow: The Story Behind the Domino Sugar Sign

On the Record producer Melissa Gerr tells the story behind the iconic Domino Sugar sign that lights up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. April 25, 2019 was the 68th anniversary of putting the sign in its lofty place.
There are lots of anniversaries to celebrate in Baltimore!
BYKE collective celebrates five years, Sagamore Spirits has been distilling for two years. And you can attend the American Visionary Art Museum's 21st Annual Kinetic Sculpture Race or Strong City Baltimore's 50th anniversary bash! Baltimore Strong!