Comedian and actor Susie Essman joins us for a conversation about her life and career. She plays the foul-mouthed Susie Greene, Larry David’s nemesis, on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Essman will be in Baltimore next week headlining the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s 9th annual Night of the Stars on Thursday, May 16. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the BHC's website here.