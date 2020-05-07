Surviving COVID-19: Cara Ober's Story

And now, a first-person account from a woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month after experiencing symptoms in the middle of March.

Cara Ober is the founder and publisher of Bmore Art, an online magazine that covers art and culture in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor. The magazine has published two extended essays Ms. Ober wrote, over the course of a month, describing her harrowing experience with the disease. You can read them here, and here.

Cara Ober is now recovering from her illness, and she joins us via Skype Phone from her home in Baltimore.