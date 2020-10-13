 Survey Says: Goucher Poll Tells What Marylanders Think | WYPR
Survey Says: Goucher Poll Tells What Marylanders Think

The new Goucher Poll asks Marylanders whether the state is on the right track, what they see as its most pressing issue, whether they’ll take a Covid vaccine … and what financial and emotional tolls the pandemic is taking. It also looks at the reform ideas growing out of Black Lives Matter protests of police brutality: how do Marylanders assess proposals for independently investigating complaints of police misconduct? Making such investigations public? Banning chokeholds? De-funding the police? All that in our conversation with  Goucher assistant politics Professor Mileah Kromer, who directs The Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center. 

