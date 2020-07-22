Summer's Bounty Live

The beautiful bounty of summer is starting to come in like crazy. Tony and Chef Cindy go live to hear what you plan to do with all the fruits and veggies that are making their way from local farms to our tables.
Have your vacation dreams been dashed? Travel to your favorite location while never leaving your kitchen! Tony and Chef Cindy discuss the dishes and dinners they would make to replicate the feeling of some of their favorite travel destinations. We also hear from Wolfgang Raifer of Colterenzio in the Alto Adige region of Italy. Wolfgang tells us about the history and production process of the wines made on their picturesque estate.
This week, Tony and Chef Cindy look at the business side of the restaurant business and listen to the stories of two accomplished restaurateurs, Kora Polydore of Kora Lee's Gourmet Dessert Cafe in Catonsville and Jasmine Norton of The Urban Oyster in McHenry Row in Baltimore. They talk about what inspires them and the unique challenges they've faced as African-American businesswomen.