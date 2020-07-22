 Summer's Bounty Live | WYPR
Summer's Bounty Live

The beautiful bounty of summer is starting to come in like crazy. Tony and Chef Cindy go live to hear what you plan to do with all the fruits and veggies that are making their way from local farms to our tables.

Kitchen Vacations

By & Jul 16, 2020

Have your vacation dreams been dashed? Travel to your favorite location while never leaving your kitchen! Tony and Chef Cindy discuss the dishes and dinners they would make to replicate the feeling of some of their favorite travel destinations. We also hear from Wolfgang Raifer of Colterenzio in the Alto Adige region of Italy. Wolfgang tells us about the history and production process of the wines made on their picturesque estate.

Rose 2020-07-05 (Encore)

By & Jul 16, 2020

Rose's popularity has exploded in recent years. Cindy tells us about her favorite rose and we hear from wine producers from Italy, France and Washington state.

Summer Foods Live

By & Jul 2, 2020

On this live episode, Tony and Cindy open up the phone lines to hear what you are most looking forward to as we roll in to the summer season.

The Restaurateurs

By & Jun 15, 2020

This week, Tony and Chef Cindy look at the business side of the restaurant business and listen to the stories of two accomplished restaurateurs, Kora Polydore of Kora Lee's Gourmet Dessert Cafe in Catonsville and Jasmine Norton of The Urban Oyster in McHenry Row in Baltimore. They talk about what inspires them and the unique challenges they've faced as African-American businesswomen.