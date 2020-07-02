Summer Foods Live

This week, Tony and Chef Cindy look at the business side of the restaurant business and listen to the stories of two accomplished restaurateurs, Kora Polydore of Kora Lee's Gourmet Dessert Cafe in Catonsville and Jasmine Norton of The Urban Oyster in McHenry Row in Baltimore. They talk about what inspires them and the unique challenges they've faced as African-American businesswomen.
This week Tony and Chef Cindy catch up with a local farmer and restaurateur to hear how they are doing and what they are up to at this stage in the pandemic. Ian Seletsky of Richfield Farm in Manchester, MD and Irena Stein of Alma Cocina Latina in Canton give us an update.