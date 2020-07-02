 Summer Foods Live | WYPR
Related Program: 
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Summer Foods Live

By & 42 seconds ago

On this live episode, Tony and Cindy open up the phone lines to hear what you are most looking forward to as we roll in to the summer season.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Related Content

The Restaurateurs

By & Jun 15, 2020

This week, Tony and Chef Cindy look at the business side of the restaurant business and listen to the stories of two accomplished restaurateurs, Kora Polydore of Kora Lee's Gourmet Dessert Cafe in Catonsville and Jasmine Norton of The Urban Oyster in McHenry Row in Baltimore. They talk about what inspires them and the unique challenges they've faced as African-American businesswomen.

Cooking With Kids

By & Jun 3, 2020

This week Tony and Chef Cindy discuss ways to get kids involved in the kitchen and invested in the food they eat.

Grilling - Rebroadcast 2020-05-24

By & May 28, 2020

This week Tony and Chef Wolf are taking on the grill: Meat, seafood, marinades, sauces, and what to drink with your grilled goodness.

Farm to Restaurant Update

By & May 18, 2020

This week Tony and Chef Cindy catch up with a local farmer and restaurateur to hear how they are doing and what they are up to at this stage in the pandemic. Ian Seletsky of Richfield Farm in Manchester, MD and Irena Stein of Alma Cocina Latina in Canton give us an update.