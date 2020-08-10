 Summer Bounty - Live Pt3 2020-08-10 | WYPR
Tony and Chef Cindy continue their conversation about the plentiful produce that summer brings. In the second segment, we travel across the Atlantic to speak with Jeffrey Davies. With over four decades of French wine expertise, Davies moved to France in the early 80's where he started his Bordeaux-based wine company, Signature Selections. Davies gives us an update on how the French wine industry is fairing during the pandemic and offers some entry points for those who are new to the wines of Bordeaux.

