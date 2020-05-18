 Study: Black Baltimore Residents Evicted Three Times As Often As White Residents | WYPR

Study: Black Baltimore Residents Evicted Three Times As Often As White Residents

By 28 minutes ago

Rowhouses sit vacant in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood.
Credit Eli Pousson / Flickr

Black Baltimore residents are evicted nearly three times more often than white residents,  according to a new report by researchers at the University of California Berkeley and the University of Washington.

Between July 2018 and June 2019, the period studied, Baltimore households led by black women experienced the largest number of evictions, and predominantly black neighborhoods in East and West Baltimore were the most affected.

The disparity is a direct result of the city’s legacy of discriminatory housing policies, Charisse Lue, an attorney at the Public Justice Center, said while presenting some of the findings during a press call over Zoom on Monday.

The research predates the current pandemic, but Tim Thomas, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California Berkeley’s Urban Displacement Project who co-led the study, highlighted higher COVID-19 infection rates among the same groups most frequently evicted.

“If I was to take a guess, I would say that the rate at which evictions are happening by demographic group will be greatly exacerbated by COVID-19,” Thomas said during Monday’s call. “We’ll see much higher rates of eviction amongst African American households in particular.”

Evictions are paused during the coronavirus-induced state of emergency, but advocates warn that after the state of emergency lifts, evictions will spike.

Tags: 
Eviction
Evictions
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
race
WYPR News

Related Content

An Avalanche Of Evictions Is Coming, Advocates Warn

By May 4, 2020
Rachel Baye


Angel Lopez lost his job as a mechanic in Baltimore when business slowed due to the coronavirus  pandemic. Then his partner lost her part-time job cleaning houses. 

 

Lopez is undocumented, and his partner’s application for asylum is on hold while the courts are closed. As a result, they don’t qualify for unemployment, federal stimulus money, or Baltimore’s small existing rental assistance program.

During an interview in mid-April, Lopez said he wasn’t sure how he would pay for May’s rent. He said he was considering selling his car.

Baltimore City Council Bans Rent Increases During Declared Emergencies

By May 12, 2020
AP/Patrick Semansky

A Baltimore City Council bill to prevent landlords from increasing rent during declared emergencies passed Monday night. More than half of Baltimoreans rent their homes. 

The bill, called the Baltimore City COVID-19 Renter Relief Act, was first introduced by City Council President Brandon Scott in late April. 

The bill prohibits landlords from raising rent during the ongoing state of emergency and retroactively cancels rent increases that have gone into effect after March 5. 

The Daily Dose 5-4-20

By May 4, 2020

State officials call for more federal relief funds for Baltimore City. Advocates aim to prevent a spike in evictions that could coincide with the lifting of Maryland’s state of emergency. And foreign migrant workers find themselves excluded from federal aid.