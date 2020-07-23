 Studies Document Increased Flooding from Climate Change | WYPR
The Environment in Focus

Studies Document Increased Flooding from Climate Change

By 1 hour ago

Lynda Mettee lives in a house built high up on risers on a slender peninsula called Swan Point that sticks out into the Chesapeake Bay east of Dundalk, in Baltimore County.

She does not need scientists to tell her that floods are becoming more common. A neighbor in a kayak told her as he paddled right down the middle of her street on April 30.  She illustrates this by showing  dramatic flood photos on her iPhone.

“These are pictures where the water was so high that it covered the entire road and you couldn’t even see where the edges of the road were,” said Mettee, a 45-year-old physician’s assistant who lives on Cuckold Point Road. “Even in the past five to seven years we’ve noticed the coastal floods have been increasing. Where it used to happen once or twice a year, this year it’s happened three or four times.”

A new study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration concludes that flooding – driven by climate change and rising sea levels and higher tides – is accelerating at 75 percent of locations on the East and Gulf coasts. Last year, 19 areas broke or tied previous records for flooding, including six in Maryland and Virginia, according to NOAA oceanographer William Sweet.  

“Every year, high tide flooding seems to be breaking records,” said Sweet. “Annapolis had 18 days last year. That’s an all-time record. Baltimore had 11 days.  That was just one day off its record that was set the year before.  Twenty years ago, these locations would have experienced two to three days of this flooding.  But now, just a change in prevailing winds can raise the bay and pass the brim and flood into our streets.”

Research by the nonprofit First Street Foundation found that the flood risk for millions of homes and businesses across the U.S. is actually much higher than government estimates. This is because outdated flood plain maps drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency do not account for the increasing intensity and volume rainfall already falling because of climate change.

FEMA maps often hide or downplay real flood risk in part because of political pressure from real estate developers or owners who want to make money from flood-prone properties, or avoid paying higher flood insurance rates.

Jeremy Porter is Director of Research at the First Street Foundation, which investigated the problem.

“Across the country, we found about 1.7 times – or 70 percent more – properties have flood risk in a one in one hundred year flood event than what the FEMA special flood hazard areas show,” Porter said. “FEMA finds about 8.7 million properties at risk, and we find about 14.6 million properties at risk.”

In the Baltimore County community of Swan Point, for example, the First Street Foundation’s online database – called FLOOD FACTOR -- shows that nearly every single home – including Lynda Metee’s-- faces an extreme flood risk, with a more than a 99 percent chance of flooding. Many of these waterfront houses are already up on stilts or extra-high foundations, having been built or rebuilt after the community was devastated by Tropical Storm Isabel.

Another major flooding risk area in Maryland, according to the FLOOD FACTOR database, is Ocean City, where 85 percent of the 7,400 homes and businesses are already at risk of flooding. This is expected to rise to 96 percent within 30 years as climate change continues.

One solution would be to build more seawalls. But no rocks can stand long against the rising oceans.  Mike Tidwell, director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said the only long-term answer is to stop burning the fossil fuels that are the root cause of the flooding.

“It’s ironic that the mayor of Ocean City – and some of the members of the tourism boards there – have been opposed to offshore wind farms,” said Tidwell. “But it’s the only way we’re going to keep the ocean out of Ocean City is by transitioning to clean energy.”

Photo of flooding in downtown Annapolis from the Chesapeake Bay Program

The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

Night Herons Moving into Baltimore and Other Big Cities

By Jul 16, 2020

My wife and I were strolling late at night in Fells Point, near Baltimore’s waterfront when we heard an odd sound coming from the trees in Thames Street Park.

A neighbor of the park, Rob Baumann, came walking along with his dog. He smiled at, what to him, were familiar noises.

“They sound like monkeys – they really do,” laughed Bauman, owner of a real estate data company who has lived in Fells Point for two decades.  “It sounds like a jungle, if you sit out here in the middle of the night and they are active. It’s crazy. It’s really cool.”

As it turns out, the calls were not from primates – but from a rare and growing urban colony of black crowned night herons. About 10 of the birds have built a small city of nests and are raising their young in the park’s trees.  

The Impact Of The Coronavirus On Energy Consumption

By Jul 8, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Driven in part by the coronavirus recession and reductions in driving and air travel, the number of oil and gas drilling rigs operating in the U.S. has plummeted by 70 percent over the last year, falling to a record low since World War II.

At least 14 oil and gas companies have declared bankruptcy since March. The casualties include, last week, Chesapeake Energy, a once high-flying but heavily indebted pioneer of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Oil and gas is a famously boom and bust industry. But Andrew Lipow, a Houston-based energy analyst and President of Lipow Oil Associates, LLC, said that the coronavirus could cause permanent shifts in American working and transportation habits that could impose long-term harm on the fossil fuel industry.

“One thing that we’ve seen with this virus is the ability of companies to allow a significant amount of their workforce to telecommute and work from home,” Lipow said. “And of course, that I expect to continue going into the future. Which means there is going to be less demand for gasoline.”

Terrorism Charges Against Protester Part of a National Pattern

By Jul 2, 2020

The global plastics industry is booming, adding trash to our oceans and greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. Plastics production has grown even during the coronavirus recession because of the increased need for disposable gloves, cups, and bags.

The epicenter of the U.S. plastics industry is along the Gulf Coast. There, about 60 miles west of New Orleans, in St. James, Louisiana, a Taiwanese company called Formosa Plastics is proposing to build North America’s largest plastics plant on a former plantation site that includes an historic burial ground for slaves.

The mostly African-American community of St. James is fighting to stop the $9 billion dollar project, in part because of concerns that the plant’s air and water pollution would jeopardize their health.

Last week, a leader of those protests, Anne Rolfes, Founding Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, and a colleague were arrested by police. Their crime? Six months earlier, as part of a day of activism to educate the public about the problem of plastic pollution, and bring the issue home, they placed a box of plastic waste  -- tiny pellets discharged from a Formosa plastics factory in Texas – on the porch of a home owned by a plastics industry lobbyist.

“It’s an abuse of the law to claim that, by leaving a box of their own product on their own doorstep, we are somehow the bad guys,” Rolfes said. “It’s wrong.”

An Abandoned Fortress Reborn as a Breeding Ground for Birds

By Jun 24, 2020

It was just after dawn when I set out paddling in my kayak to find nature in one of the least natural places on Earth.

I had launched into the Patapsco River from Fort Armistead Park near the base of the Francis Scott Key Bridge south of Baltimore. Truck traffic roared overhead on Route 695.   Ahead of me, the morning sun sparkled silver in a rippling path toward the old Sparrows Point steel mill.  Behind my back rose the smokestacks of a pair of coal-fired power plants, a chemical factory, sewage plant, and the mounded back of the city’s Quarantine Road landfill.

But the sky was blue, the breeze was balmy, and out on the water I felt away from it all.

In the distance, I saw the outlines of an island covered in trees, with a squat rectangular lighthouse near the center.

Paddling closer, it became clear that it was a manmade structure: an abandoned fortress, with weather-streaked, stone walls, tufted with grass and featuring an intimidating row of cannon ports whose iron doors had rusted long ago.

This was Fort Carroll, built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1847 to defend Baltimore from naval attacks like the one the British had launched from near this location three decades earlier in the War of 1812.

Cultivating "Hip Hop Forestry" To Grow The Environmental Movement

By Jun 16, 2020

Thomas RaShad Easley grew up in an apartment in an urban neighborhood in Birmingham, Ala. But he learned to love nature, in part because his grandparents cultivated a lush garden amid the concrete and blacktop.

He was also an Eagle Scout, and Scouting got him out of the city and into the woods, where he enjoyed  spending time at Tannehill State Park.

“Yes, we would go camping, and I’m glad that we did it. Because at first, I didn’t want to do it,” Easley recalled. “And then, when we got out there, it was so much fun. You know, me and the guys. And the other good thing about our scout troop was we were a diverse scout troop. So we had black, white, as well as brown young men in our troop.  So it was almost like a social experiment – Troop 49 in Birmingham, Alabama.”

Easley went on to earn an undergraduate degree in forest science from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University; a master’s degree in forest genetics is from Iowa State University; and eventually a doctorate from North Carolina State University. He is now an assistant dean at the Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

But in his work with environmental groups, he noticed that they were not like Troop 49 in Birmingham.  They were almost entirely white – with very few African Americans like him, or Latinos or other minorities. This ethnic narrowness caused a problematic narrowness of focus – in terms of both audience and subject matter.

  