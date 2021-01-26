Strong As Steel: The Stories Of Bethlehem Steel Workers

Bethlehem Steel shipyard welder Alberta Buckson.Credit Baltimore Museum of IndustryEdit | Remove
She operated a tower crane at the Bethlehem Steel plant. When the call came one night to cover a coworker’s shift, she had no option for childcare--so she bundled up her infant and kept the baby with her on the tall crane as she worked. That’s just one of the stories, with photos, on big panels along Key Highway that make up the Baltimore Museum of Industry’s first outdoor exhibit “Women of Steel.” Curating it was a team effort, said marketing coordinator Alexis Ojeda Brown. Exhibitions director Jane Woltereck said the team’s choices inspired her. Plus, we hear a preview of the limited-edition podcast: ‘Sparrows Point: An American Steel Story.’ (Original airdate 11/9/20)
Links: Baltimore Museum of Industry; Book Chat with the Pratt; Sparrows Point, An American Steel Story podcast.