Storytelling That Heals

From left: Darius Wilmore, Tehya Janae Faulk. Both are 2020 Open Society Institute Baltimore Fellows.

For more than two decades the Open Society Institute has nurtured projects that combat inequities in Baltimore. Today we meet two O-S-I fellows who use the power of storytelling to heal. Darius Wilmore coaches performers who share personal challenges in the ‘Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative’: And Tehya Janae Faulk wants to build empathy in others with her online story portal, “Orphan We."

Links: Orphan We, Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative, OSI Baltimore Community Fellows, 2020.

