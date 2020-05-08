Stories from the Stoop: Susan Ellsberry

Mother’s Day, to a woman who has finally found refuge for herself and her children in a domestic abuse shelter, can be a very emotional time. Bouquets from JWI’s Mother’s Day Flower Project translate into emotional support for women in domestic abuse shelters. Today we speak with JWI vice president Meredith Jacobs, and Naomi Taffet, from CHANA, which provides resources for victims of domestic abuse, shares the stories of some of her clients. To support the flower project visit the JWI website here.