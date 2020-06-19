Stories from the Stoop: Shindana Cooper

There is more than one independence day celebrated on American soil. Juneteenth is gaining recognition, but many Americans still don’t understand its significance. National Park Ranger Anokwale Anansesemfo unravels the history behind the holiday that commemorates the proclamation of the end of slavery. Then Sheri Booker, author and spoken word artist, previews her talk at Enoch Pratt Free Library, and shares what she hopes Juneteenth will become.

For information on Juneteenth events, click on these links:

Enoch Pratt Free Library, Hampton Historic Site, Hosanna School, Juneteenth Resevoir Hill home and garden tour, and A Cultural Celebration at Port Covington.

For information on the Black Diamond Girls Club, visit this link.