Stories from the Stoop: Shindana Cooper

Vesla Weaver has been listening in on long distance conversations between people in heavily policed neighborhoods in six cities. Weaver, associate professor of political science and sociology at Johns Hopkins, talks about the damage to young people and communities from over policing, and why protest movements in the past have seldom made significant police reforms.
There is more than one independence day celebrated on American soil. Juneteenth is gaining recognition, but many Americans still don’t understand its significance. National Park Ranger Anokwale Anansesemfounravels the history behind the holiday that commemorates the proclamation of the end of slavery. Then Sheri Booker, author and spoken word artist, previews her talk at Enoch Pratt Free Library, and shares what she hopes Juneteenth will become.
For information on Juneteenth events, click on these links: