Stories From The Stoop: Shaun Adamec

Should Maryland establish a public bank? State Delegate Stephanie Smith of Baltimore City is proposing a task force to explore the idea. She’s driven by how the pandemic brought economic disparities to the surface. How would a public bank work? Could one help close the wealth gap?
Read the 2019 Abell Foundation report about municipal banking here.
Baltimore City plans to begin bringing students and staff back to classrooms next month. Is it safe? Durryle Brooks, a commissioner on the Baltimore City School Board, explains why he thinks the risks are too great, particularly for low-income families and students of color. Read his Baltimore Sun op-ed here.
As she came to know more about Virginia Hall, the World War II spy who outwitted Nazis occupying southern France, Annapolis writer Erika Robuck was intimidated. She wanted to like Hall, who had been raised in Baltimore. But Hall’s self-control and tenacity made her seem scary. Then Robuck’s research led her to a declassified war report. Robuck fell in love with the modest heroine and wrote the historical novel, "The Invisible Woman."
Erika Robuck will discuss the book with poet and playwright Greer McAllister in a virtual event a week next Tuesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. through A Likely Story bookstore in Sykesville.