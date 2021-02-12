 Stories From The Stoop: Shaun Adamec | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Stories From The Stoop: Shaun Adamec

By & 2 minutes ago

Credit Stoop Storytelling Series

Here’s a Stoop Story from Shaun Adamec about the highs and lows of having a rich friend. Find more about the Stoop Storytelling Series - including upcoming live events and the Stoop podcast - here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Should Maryland Establish A Public Bank?

By & 7 minutes ago

Should Maryland establish a public bank? State Delegate Stephanie Smith of Baltimore City is proposing a task force to explore the idea. She’s driven by how the pandemic brought economic disparities to the surface. How would a public bank work? Could one help close the wealth gap?

Read the 2019 Abell Foundation report about municipal banking here.

Opposition To Baltimore City Schools' Return Plan

By & 23 hours ago
Phil Roeder / Flickr Creative Commons

Baltimore City plans to begin bringing students and staff back to classrooms next month. Is it safe? Durryle Brooks, a commissioner on the Baltimore City School Board, explains why he thinks the risks are too great, particularly for low-income families and students of color. Read his Baltimore Sun op-ed here.

Erika Robuck "The Invisible Woman"

By & Feb 10, 2021

As she came to know more about Virginia Hall, the World War II spy who outwitted Nazis occupying southern France, Annapolis writer Erika Robuck was intimidated. She wanted to like Hall, who had been raised in Baltimore. But Hall’s self-control and tenacity made her seem scary. Then Robuck’s research led her to a declassified war report. Robuck fell in love with the modest heroine and wrote the historical novel, "The Invisible Woman."

Erika Robuck will discuss the book with poet and playwright Greer McAllister in a virtual event a week  next Tuesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. through A Likely Story bookstore in Sykesville.