 Stories from the Stoop: Pete R. | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Pete R.

By & 22 minutes ago

Credit Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Pete R. about the power of the mind … under the power of suggestion. You can hear his story and others at stoopstorytelling dot com and the Stoop podcast. 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Halting The Hate

By & Feb 18, 2021
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, Asian Americans have been the target of more racial profiling and xenophobia. What are the effects of this mistreatment? We learn from UMBC Professor Charissa Cheah about the toll it’s taken on the mental health of Chinese American families. And John C. Yang, president of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice/Asian American Justice Center, tells how his group advocates on behalf of scientists and scholars under scrutiny by the FBI, an initiative set in motion by the Trump administration.

Links: Asian Americans Advancing Justice/AAJC; StandAgainstHatredStrengthening Asian American Families' Exellence and Resilience During Covid-19.

How The Black Butterfly Came To Be, And How To Heal It

By & Feb 15, 2021

In his book "The Black Butterfly," former community-health professor Lawrence Brown cites a century of policies and budgets he says sapped resources from Baltimore’s African American neighborhoods, forcibly uprooted Black families and triggered generations of trauma. He calls it apartheid, and contends it was planned and deliberately maintained.

Brown says undoing it will take deep changes like dismantling the Baltimore police department and ending toxic lead poisoning.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Brown will discuss the book as part of Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Writers’ Live! Series.

The Burden Of Medical Debt In Maryland

By & Feb 16, 2021
Sara Star NS / Flickr Creative Commons

Over the past decade, Maryland hospitals filed more than 140,000 lawsuits against patients, to recover unpaid bills. The median amount owed was just $944. Left unpaid, this debt can lead to a lien on a person’s home or car, or even garnished wages. Marceline White, of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, describes the crushing burden of an unpaid hospital bill. This interview originally aired Dec. 21, 2020.

Read the report on Maryland's medical debt lawsuits here.

Today at noon, the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition and other supporters are holding a virtual event. Register here. At 1:30 pm, the House Health & Government Operations Committee will hold a hearing on House Bill 565 - The Medical Debt Protection Act. The Senate Finance Committee will take testimony on its version of the bill next week.