Stories from the Stoop: Pete R.

In his book "The Black Butterfly," former community-health professor Lawrence Brown cites a century of policies and budgets he says sapped resources from Baltimore’s African American neighborhoods, forcibly uprooted Black families and triggered generations of trauma. He calls it apartheid, and contends it was planned and deliberately maintained.

Brown says undoing it will take deep changes like dismantling the Baltimore police department and ending toxic lead poisoning.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Brown will discuss the book as part of Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Writers’ Live! Series.