Stories From The Stoop: Monica Guerrero Vazquez

On the frontlines of the pandemic--the essential workers who pick and process food on farms or in meat-packing plans. Within that workforce are thousands of foreign workers, who come to the US on temporary visas.
How are these workers shouldering the burden of the pandemic? Are employers doing enough to prevent the spread of infection?
The COVID-19 crisis is affecting all aspects of life here in Baltimore, and it’s hitting transgender people especially hard. This during a time when the local community is mourning Johanna Metzger, a trans woman murdered earlier this month in Baltimore.
On the latest episode of On The Record, we discuss how the coronavirus is affecting local trans people, including youth, elders, sex workers, and people experiencing housing and food insecurity, and learn how activists, city officials and community members are responding to trans people's economic, healthcare, food, and safety needs.
With the Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants filling only take-out orders could cut back on buying food; retailers whose doors are closed could stop buying inventory. What about farmers? Crops must be planted in the spring and chickens don’t hatch overnight. How is agriculture planning for uncertain markets? We find out how they’re coping by asking Lindsay Thompson, executive director of the Maryland Grain Producers Association and Evan Miles, of Bluestem farms on the Eastern Shore, who is a member of the National Corn Growers Covid-19 task force. He admits this pandemic is unprecedented … but has faith in his fellow farmers.