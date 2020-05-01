Stories From The Stoop: Monica Guerrero Vazquez

On the frontlines of the pandemic--the essential workers who pick and process food on farms or in meat-packing plans. Within that workforce are thousands of foreign workers, who come to the US on temporary visas.

How are these workers shouldering the burden of the pandemic? Are employers doing enough to prevent the spread of infection?

Rachel Micah-Jones, founder of Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, a workers’ rights group, raises concerns about the Trump administration push to reduce their wages.