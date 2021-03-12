Stories From The Stoop: Maggie Master (reair)

After a year of staying mostly at home, many of us are closer than ever to our families. For better or worse. We speak to Joe Kane, father of four and chair of the Parent-Community Advisory Board of Baltimore City Schools.
Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled: Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV. How does increased screen time affect young eyes? Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.