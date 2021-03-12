 Stories From The Stoop: Maggie Master (reair) | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Stories From The Stoop: Maggie Master (reair)

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Stoop Storytelling Series

Here’s a Stoop Story from Maggie Master about feeling like a teacher, a tech support worker, and the cafeteria manager all rolled into one. Listen to more of Stoop Storytelling Series here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

The Ups And Downs Of Parenting During The Pandemic

By & 1 hour ago
Nenad Stojkovic / Flickr Creative Commons

After a year of staying mostly at home, many of us are closer than ever to our families. For better or worse. We speak to Joe Kane, father of four and chair of the Parent-Community Advisory Board of Baltimore City Schools.

Time To Trade Your Mittens For Gardening Gloves

By & Mar 11, 2021
Backyard Basecamp Facebook Page

How Might Increased Screen Time Affect Young Eyes?

By & Mar 10, 2021
Lars Plougmann, At The Computer/Flickr Creative Commons

Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled:  Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV.  How does increased screen time affect young eyes?  Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.

Links: A Doozy of a Year, JAMA Opthalmology Study/Children at Home Confinement, Ways to Combat Digital Eye Strain.