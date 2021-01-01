 Stories from the Stoop: Justin O'Donnell | WYPR
Stories from the Stoop: Justin O'Donnell

By & 45 minutes ago

Credit Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Justin ODonnell with a warning to think twice before sending those year-end letters to friends. You can hear his story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.

