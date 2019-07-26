 Stories from the Stoop: Jessie Bennett | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Jessie Bennett

By 6 minutes ago

Here’s a Stoop Story from Jessie Bennett ... about… a birthday celebration that changed the course of her life. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast. Visit this link for bike and bus tours of Baltimore’s urban farms and community gardens organized by the master gardeners of the University of Maryland Extension!

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Lippman's 'Lady In The Lake'

By & Jul 23, 2019
Amazon/the author

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries. 

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.

Getting The Scoop On Scooters

By & Jul 16, 2019
Melissa Gerr

The swift rise in popularity of electric scooters has city dwellers and transit planners hustling to figure out how to deal with them. Some people love scooters … their freedom, their frugality; some people think they’re accidents waiting to happen. Meg Young, shared mobility coordinator at the Baltimore City Transit Bureau, tells us how the city is working to set ground rules for vendors and users ... hoping to pave a smooth path for everyone. 

To learn about the dockless scooter program in Baltimore City, visit this link.

To read about the Transit Bureau scooter evaluation findings, visit this link.

Heal How You Feel With Ballet After Dark

By & Jul 15, 2019
Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color. For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.