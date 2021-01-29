 Stories From The Stoop: Jennifer Mendelsohn | WYPR
Stories From The Stoop: Jennifer Mendelsohn

Credit Stoop Storytelling Series

Here is a Stoop Story from Jennifer Mendelsohn about finding family.

You can find information about the Stoop - including upcoming live events and the Stoop podcast - here.

Today would have been the 68th birthday of Dr. Alan Kleiman, a podiatrist who practiced for 40 years in Hampden and made house calls far and wide. He died about six weeks ago. His family tells us he treasured WYPR and especially loved listening to--and later retelling--the poignant, heartwarming, sometimes wacky tales in the Stoop Storytelling Series. The Stoop was one of his favorite parts of Baltimore.

