Stories from the Stoop: Jenna Shaw

Welcome back to On the Record. I’m SK. Here’s a Stoop Story from Jenna Shaw about what she learned from dancing with her dad. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.
For more than two decades the Open Society Institute has nurtured projects that combat inequities in Baltimore. Today we meet two O-S-I fellows who use the power of storytelling to heal. Darius Wilmore coaches performers who share personal challenges in the ‘Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative’: And Tehya Janae Faulk wants to build empathy in others with her online story portal, “Orphan We."
President Trump, still objecting to the election, said Thursday there will be a peaceful transfer of power in two weeks. But the scars of the riot he incited at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday will not fade easily.