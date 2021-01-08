 Stories from the Stoop: Jenna Shaw | WYPR
Stories from the Stoop: Jenna Shaw

Credit Stoop Storytelling Series

Welcome back to On the Record. I’m SK. Here’s a Stoop Story from Jenna Shaw about what she learned from dancing with her dad. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.

