Stories from the Stoop: Jenna Shaw

For more than two decades the Open Society Institute has nurtured projects that combat inequities in Baltimore. Today we meet two O-S-I fellows who use the power of storytelling to heal. Darius Wilmore coaches performers who share personal challenges in the ‘Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative’: And Tehya Janae Faulk wants to build empathy in others with her online story portal, “Orphan We."

Links: Orphan We, Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative, OSI Baltimore Community Fellows, 2020.