Stories from the Stoop: Jen Antonelli

With rain and sunshine galore, it’s time to get your garden ready! Alexa Smarr, a horticulture educator and the master gardener coordinator for the University of Maryland-Extension - Baltimore County joins us to talk all things green. We hear why soil-testing is a must, what you can do to thwart common pests, and why Maryland’s birds and bugs rely on native plants.

Questions about gardening, weeds, or pests? Want to become a master gardener? Find resources at the Home and Garden Information Center.