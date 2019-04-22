Stories from the Stoop: Jen Antonelli

Here’s a Stoop Story from Jen Antonelli, who participated in a cross-country relay race for charity and met a quick-footed dog. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.
Five years after he stopped hosting The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has energy for his passions. He's got a collection of more than 300 classic cars and motorcycles, and stand-up comedy. And he’s on the road performing 200 nights a year. He’s coming to Baltimore for the Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University.
Sea levels along the Eastern Shore are rising twice as rapidly as the global average, and Smithville, a small community founded by freed slaves, is threatened by the encroaching marsh. Rona Kobell of Maryland Sea Grant tells us about a new documentary that traces how rising waters threaten a church and cemetery. Plus, filmmakers Wyman Jones Jr. and Jalysa Mayo share their perspectives on environmental justice.
With rain and sunshine galore, it’s time to get your garden ready! Alexa Smarr, a horticulture educator and the master gardener coordinator for the University of Maryland-Extension - Baltimore County joins us to talk all things green. We hear why soil-testing is a must, what you can do to thwart common pests, and why Maryland’s birds and bugs rely on native plants.