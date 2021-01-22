Stories From The Stoop: Jeffrey Kent

The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear from James Henderson, who helps young people in the city find paths toward college and entrepreneurship: “Education and owning businesses is the cornerstone of creating generational wealth.” And also from Bree Jones creates homebuyer collectives to transform abandoned neighborhoods, a whole city block at a time: “They want to live in historically Black spaces as a means of social justice and as a means of wealth building.”

Links: OSI 2020 Baltimore Fellows, Bree Jones' Parity, James Henderson's College Tours and Entrepreneurship.