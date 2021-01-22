Stories From The Stoop: Jeffrey Kent

Here is a Stoop Story from Jeffrey Kent about trusting in his art and trusting his instinct even when others say not to. You can hear his story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.
The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear fromJames Henderson, who helps young people in the city find paths toward college and entrepreneurship: “Education and owning businesses is the cornerstone of creating generational wealth.” And also from Bree Jonescreates homebuyer collectives to transform abandoned neighborhoods, a whole city block at a time: “They want to live in historically Black spaces as a means of social justice and as a means of wealth building.”
The late congressman Elijah Cummings would have turned 70 Monday. During the months before he died, while he dealt with painful health challenges and tough confrontations between Congress and President Trump, Cummings invested time in writing a memoir, weaving his personal story with accounts of some public battles.