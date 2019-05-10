Stories from the Stoop: Geoffrey Danek

That was a Stoop Story from Geoffrey Danek about how deep his love goes for his kids … Casey and Tacos ... his pet goats. You can hear his story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as at the Stoop podcast.
It seems so simple … but can so easily elude us: noticing the quiet, the surprising, the graceful--the moments of delight--that abound each day. Can we become more aware of delight, with practice? Poet Ross Gay gave himself a year-long task: … each day to fine-tune his ‘radar for delight,’ … to observe the small caretaking gestures that connect us, and to handwrite a short essay. He reads from the result, “The Book of Delights” … and implores readers to slow down and savor the little things. Original air date 2.14.19
For many college freshman, the thought of a committing to a PhD is daunting. For students in the Meyerhoff Scholars Program at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, it’s a chance to be a leader.
With three decades’ of know-how increasing diversity in engineering and the sciences, the scholarship program is now expanding to two universities on the West Coast.
We speak to Keith Harmon, director of the program, and Dr. Michael Summers, chemistry professor and Meyerhoff mentor, about the keys to scholarship's success. And alumna Dr. Crystal Watkins, director of the Memory Clinic in the Neuropsychiatry Program at Sheppard Pratt, and UMBC senior Aliyah Smith, describe the impact of being a Meyerhoff scholar.