Stories from the Stoop: Geoffrey Danek

For many college freshman, the thought of a committing to a PhD is daunting. For students in the Meyerhoff Scholars Program at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, it’s a chance to be a leader.

With three decades’ of know-how increasing diversity in engineering and the sciences, the scholarship program is now expanding to two universities on the West Coast.

We speak to Keith Harmon, director of the program, and Dr. Michael Summers, chemistry professor and Meyerhoff mentor, about the keys to scholarship's success. And alumna Dr. Crystal Watkins, director of the Memory Clinic in the Neuropsychiatry Program at Sheppard Pratt, and UMBC senior Aliyah Smith, describe the impact of being a Meyerhoff scholar.