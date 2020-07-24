 Stories From The Stoop: Destiny Watford | WYPR
Stories From The Stoop: Destiny Watford

Here is a Stoop Story from activist Destiny Watford about the power of storytelling to change minds.

Click here to learn more about the Stoop Storytelling Series and the Stoop podcast.

Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History

By & Jul 17, 2020

The many awards and enormous audiences for ‘Hamilton - An American Musical’ have catapulted the show into Broadway history. But what about the American history portrayed on stage … How accurate is that? This month, as TV audiences can view the spectacle at home, we ask University of Maryland historian and Hamilton fan Richard Bell what the creators got right, and what misses the mark. He sees the show as a living, breathing document that can read differently over time, but enthusiastically gives it a passing grade.

You can see Bell's presentation ‘Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History’ this month through Smithsonian Associates Streaming series on July 21 and through the Montgomery County Public Library on July 28. For information about Bell's books and other educational events, visit this link.

Debate Over Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus

By & Jul 15, 2020
Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins/CDC

Some scientists are calling urgent attention to the way the coronavirus can waft long distances through the air. These are not the droplets that fall to the ground or onto a surface within a few feet. These are tinier gobs of virus, much smaller than a human hair. They can linger indoors, then settle deep in our lungs. Dr. Donald Milton, a respiratory disease expert at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, led a group of scientists pointing to such airborne transmission. 

You can read a PDF of the science community's letter to the WHO at this link.

Stories from the Stoop: Tiffany

By Jul 17, 2020
Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Tiffany about the importance of standing up for what you believe in. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.