Stories from the Stoop: Ava Pipitone

Here is a Stoop Story from Ava Pipitone about finding personal strength and the healing power of community. You can hear more stories at stoopstorytelling.com or on the Stoop podcast

Related Content

The Painful Reality Of Long COVID

By & Mar 2, 2021
Daniele Marzocchi / Flickr Creative Commons

With another COVID-19 vaccine deployed, the end of the pandemic may be in sight. But millions of people who were infected continue to battle lasting complications.

The Surge In Mental Health Needs During the Pandemic

By & Mar 3, 2021
Copyright Neil Moralee/Flickr Creative Commons

The pandemic is distributing its financial effects, like its health damages, chaotically. They’re colliding on people who never before reached out for mental-health support but are now seeking help. Sherri Bloom is clinical director of the nonprofit Pro Bono Counseling Project, which is hearing from more callers and getting referrals from the 211 United Way helpline.

Like Bloom, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Shepherd, board president of the Black Mental Health Alliance, says the impact on mental health will stretch beyond the pandemic itself.

You can reach the Pro Bono Counseling Project at (410) 825-1001. The counseling project’s warmline - if you want to talk, but not necessarily start a counseling relationship - is (443) 608-9182.

Vaccination Situation

By & Feb 26, 2021
Gregory Terry/Zackary Berger

The state rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has been slow, chaotic and frustrating. But even with the glitches … nearly 800-thousand Marylanders have managed to secure a slot and get vaccinated. What does immunity offer … and how maddening is it for those still waiting? We talk with Dr. Neda Frayha, Dr. Zackary Berger, Gregory Terry, Renee Wilson, Sara Torvik and Jackie Oldham. Oldham says the quest for an appointment feels like a life-or-death competition: “I liken it to the hunger games where you’re forced to go out and fight for this really necessary incredibly vital vaccine.” 

Links: Maryland Covid-19 vaccine information