Stories from the Stoop: Arthur Sutherland

As coronavirus spread, families stayed home, and children missed their scheduled immunizations. Pediatrician Dr. James Campbell warns that skipping these shots may result in an epidemic during a pandemic. Read more about threat of under-vaccination here.

Then, Stacie Stender, of Jhpiego, an international non-profit, describes how the pandemic disrupted global efforts to contain HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. What does coronavirus mean for battling the spread of other infectious diseases? Read more about Jhpiego's work to contain COVID-19 here.