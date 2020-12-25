 Stoop Stories To Take You Away! | WYPR
Stoop Stories To Take You Away!

Travel is a luxury - perhaps even more dear living with the holiday restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19. But listening to stories of adventure can soothe the sorry traveler’s soul. So today we offer a full itinerary of Stoop Stories to slake your thirst for the road. Kevin Griffin Moreno talks about chasing songs into the deep south. Mike Ricigliano tells about a hike in the Adirondacks that he’ll never forget. And Nikki Gamer explains why travel provides her with more than just a stamp in her passport.

