Stoop Stories To Take You Away!

Adam Schwartz has observed hundreds of kids in 22 years teaching in Baltimore public schools. He’s watched them fall in love, make crazy decisions, grapple with moral dilemmas, worry about where they fit in life. Schwartz distilled some of what he’s seen into eight short stories for his new book The Rest of the World. And we discuss whether Schwartz, a white man, is the right one to tell the stories of black and brown teen-agers and young adults. And whether a book that describes acts of violence … is a violent book.

Schwartz will speak about his writing at the end of January--Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Reston Reading Series. And he’s doing an author talk with the Howard County Public Library the evening of Thursday, Feb. 11.