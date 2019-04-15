 Stevenson University Lists Greenspring Campus (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Stevenson University Lists Greenspring Campus (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 16 minutes ago

Stevenson University is listing its 60-acre Greenspring campus, a long-expected move as the college continues to expand in Owings Mills. The wooded campus, spanning several buildings totaling over 200,000 square feet, sits 12 miles north of downtown. 

Properties include a 384-seat performance arts theater, gymnasium, cafeteria and a science center. Several athletic fields and tennis courts are also on the site. The campus, built in three phases between 1971 and 1998, is located at 1525 Greenspring Valley Road two miles from Interstates 695 and 83. Stevenson, formerly Villa Julie College, began expanding seven miles north to Owings Mills in 2004 with the opening of its first university-owned housing complex. The campus stretches more than 100 acres and includes a 3,500-seat football stadium and athletic complex .

