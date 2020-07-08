Staving Off Summer Slide

It’s been a disruptive year for students. The school year dissolved into distance learning, then summer vacation, and now educators are bracing for a bigger than normal “summer slide” when classes resume.

Aaron Dworkin, of the National Summer Learning Association, explains how the pandemic is exacerbating summer learning loss, and points parents toward online resources. You can check out "How To Keep Kids Learning When Schools Are Closed," written by NSLA founder, Matthew Boulay, here.

And Principal Najib Jammal tells how Lakeland Elementary Middle School is bridging the gaps with food distribution, boxes of art supplies, calls home, and more.

Check out these summer activities for kids and families:

Y of Central Maryland

Enoch Pratt Library System

Young Audiences/Arts for Learning

Arts Everyday

Maryland Science Center