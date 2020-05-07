 State Treasurer Tells Hogan Admin To 'Do Better' by State Employees | WYPR

State Treasurer Tells Hogan Admin To 'Do Better' by State Employees

By 46 minutes ago

Spring Grove Hospital Center is the first state-run hospital to have a COVID-19 related death, but many staff and patients found out about the death via word of mouth.
Credit Maryland Department of Health

Employees in state hospitals and correctional faclilites have been worrying about the difficult and dangerous conditions they've been working under since this pandemic began.

Wednesday, they found an advocate in State Treasurer Nancy Kopp. She pressed Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at the Board of Public works meeting on the need at many facilities for medical supplies and for better communication from the administration of Governor Larry Hogan.

"They’re frightened and they’re right to be frightened," she said at the outset of the online meeting. "Which is why I stress the importance of communications. 'Here are the cases...here’s when you’re going to have the equipment...here’s what’s going to happen if someone you are working with becomes ill.'"

Some employees have no idea how many of their co-workers are infected, Kopp said, referring to Spring Grove Hospital Center which recently had its first COVID-19 related death. But the state health department doesn’t release information to the public about how many people are infected and how many people have died in such a facility. So, many employees and patients at Spring Grove heard about the death through word of mouth.

Rutherford said there is one state agency that is sharing information with the public: the state Department of Corrections and Public Safety. He also said the state employees are "bringing the virus in" to the facilities where they work. 

Meanwhile, AFSCME, Maryland’s largest public employee union issued a demand Wednesday for on-site testing for all employees and those in their care - whether they are symptomatic or not - and increased personal protective equipment.

Tags: 
WYPR News
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Gov. Larry Hogan
AFSCME
Spring Grove Hospital Center

Related Content

First COVID Death Reported At State Run Hospital

By May 5, 2020
Maryland Department of Health

The first patient from a state run hospital in Maryland died of COVID -19 over the weekend, a state health official confirmed.

The patient was staying in the geriatric ward of the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, where, in the last two weeks, several patients and employees have tested positive for CLOVID-19.

Spring Grove is one of about ten state run hospitals that have a total of 1400 patients.  The Clifton T. Perkins Medical Center in Howard County is also experiencing an outbreak.  

COVID-19 Outbreak At Maryland Psychiatric Hospital Highlights Employee Danger

By Mar 31, 2020
Andrew Harnick / Associated Press

As Gov. Larry Hogan’s press conference was getting underway Monday, Miriam Doyle, a clinical social worker at Clifton T. Perkins Psychiatric Hospital in Howard County for three years, was trying to listen for the updates she says her patients are desperate for.

She, her co-workers, and her patients had just learned about the outbreak in their hospital, where eight patients and a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19, and Doyle wanted to hear what the governor had to tell them. But her attention was diverted.

Hogan Cuts Emergency Pay For State Employees

By Mar 21, 2020
Steve Ruark / AP

Approximately 10,000 state employees who are required to work during Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency will no longer receive extra pay during this period.  

At Understaffed State Agencies, Workers Describe Dangerous Conditions

By Oct 29, 2019
Rachel Baye

Chronic understaffing at several state agencies is forcing employees to work 80-hour workweeks and endure dangerous work environments, some employees told state lawmakers at a briefing Tuesday.