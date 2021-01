The surge of covid-19 is alarming all across the country--and is especially distressing in the Latinx community. Why are Latinos still being hit harder than their white and Black counterparts? Dr. Kathleen Page, co-director of Centro SOL, talks about the perfect storm of factors exacerbating the problem, especially among immigrants. And Lydia Walther-Rodriguez, regional director of CASA Baltimore and Central Maryland, describes how it has mobilized volunteers and funds to resist the virus--and what it will take to right the situation.

Links: New England Journal of Medicine article, CASA resources, Centro SOL.