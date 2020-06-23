State Revenue Cuts Could Harm Disabilities Funding

The pandemic and the safety restrictions to control it have had a big impact on people with disabilities and the organizations that serve them. One of the looming risks is that the deep hit state revenues are taking will translate into budget cuts in disabilities support. This morning we hear from several people in the system about how it works and what’s at risk. First: Laura Howell is executive director of a nonprofit association of about 100 nonprofit agencies and organizations that work with people with developmental disabilities, called the Maryland Association of Community Services, MACS.

Then we hear from Greg Miller, CEO of Penn-Mar, a private non-profit company that offers day programs and employment services and operates 30 homes in northern Maryland. And Jim Pitts, whose severely disabled adult son lives in a Penn-Mar home.