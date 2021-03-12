State Moves To Protect Student Athletes

Maryland’s General Assembly is working on measures that would set tough standards for player safety and at the same time join dozens of other states in defying the NCAA by allowing college athletes to make money while they’re in school.

The bills—one in the House and a matching version in the Senate—--are named for Jordan McNair, the University of Maryland football player who died from a heatstroke after an offseason workout in the spring of 2018.

They would require public universities in Maryland to create health and safety plans for student athletes, ensure extended medical treatment for injuries and to set standards for return to play that help avoid further injuries. The bills also require state schools to allow scholarship athletes to retain their scholarships despite injuries.

Delegate Brooke Lierman, the Baltimore Democrat sponsoring the House bill, said it represents a first for state lawmakers.

“We set in statute for the first time that the General Assembly believes it should be a priority that our universities meet the educational needs of student athletes, and that our universities provide adequate health and safety protections for student athletes,” she said.

The bills also require state schools to report to lawmakers on their progress.

“I think and I hope that all legislators can agree that we need to be ensuring the health and safety and well-being of our student athletes in our public universities,” Lierman said.

Jordan McNair’s father, Martin McNair, testified in favor of the bill at a House committee hearing last month. He told WYPR this week the foundation he formed in his son’s honor has focused on education and prevention.

The bills would prevent things like his son’s death, he said. They may not be perfect, but, they’re “close enough to get the ball rolling, where as a parent, I feel comfortable sending my child to a university where these things are in place.”

McNair said the health and wellness components of the bills are significant to his organization.

“And that's what we kind of stand by and the mission of our organization regarding a return to play from a concussion, return to play from heatstroke if a person is lucky enough to survive any of these things without losing the scholarship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justin Ready, the Carroll County Republican sponsoring the Senate version, has focused on provisions that allow scholarship athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, as long as they don’t use identifying school logos.

He said it’s only a matter of fairness and could be helpful to athletes other than football and basketball players.

“If an art student could give lessons and sell their art, even if they're on a scholarship at the University of Maryland, why can't a women's lacrosse player go home in the summertime and put on a camp and make some money,” he asked.

If the bills pass, Ready said, Maryland would be in the company of California, Florida and Colorado, states that already have enacted allowing athletes to make money despite NCAA threats of sanctions.

“The NCAA cannot make every university in Florida and California ineligible for postseason activity,” he said, laughing. “They're gonna have a big problem on their hands.”

In addition, at least two dozen other states are considering similar proposals.

The NCAA acknowledged when California enacted its law in 2019 that change was needed, but said in a statement it should come only “through the NCAA’s rules-making process.”

Now, it says it wants Congress to act, a position Ready scoffed at.

“If we wait for Congress to hammer something out, you know, we'll be waiting for a long time,” he said. “So, we want to take action now.”

Lierman’s bill passed the House by a wide margin, 122-12 on March 3, what would have been Jordan McNair’s 22nd birthday. The Senate version is expected to come out of committee this week.