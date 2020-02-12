State Lawmakers Consider 'Sanctuary' Bills Limiting Immigration Enforcement

State lawmakers are considering legislation that is designed to limit local enforcement of federal immigration laws. Members of the House Judiciary Committee heard from supporters and opponents of the bills at a heated hearing Tuesday in Annapolis.
City Sues Trump Administration for "Anti-Immigration" Policy
Baltimore City sued the Trump Administration in federal court Wednesday for changing immigration policy without notice. The policy could have a direct impact on more than 45,000 immigrants and their families living in the city.
President Trump’s decision to end DACA, his predecessor’s order protecting from deportation young people who were brought to the U.S. as children, has been met with legal challenges from several states. Maryland has joined one of these challenges; Attorney General Brian Frosh tells us what’s behind that suit. Plus, how are DACA recipients coping with President Trump’s decision? We hear from Baltimore City Public School teacher Jose Torres, and from Heymi Elvir-Maldonado, who came to the U.S. when she was eight-years-old.
DC-Maryland Justice for Our Neighbors will be holding a free informational legal clinic for current DACA holders on September 16th at Salem Hispanic United Methodist Church, 3405 Gough St., Baltimore, MD 21224. The event begins at 10 am. You must call 240-825-4424 to make an appointment to attend. More information available at their Facebook page.