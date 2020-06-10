 State Government Workers Describe Unsafe Working Conditions During Pandemic | WYPR

State Government Workers Describe Unsafe Working Conditions During Pandemic

By 1 hour ago

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

The state government employees who process unemployment insurance claims and work in state prisons, juvenile services facilities, hospitals and universities say they lack the resources necessary to do their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

The workers spoke Tuesday at a virtual meeting of the state House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees.

 

Department of Juvenile Services workers were barred from wearing masks — even ones they brought from home — until they had a confirmed case of COVID-19, DJS transportation officer Denise Henderson told lawmakers.

 

She said even after there was evidence of the virus in the Juvenile Services system, they lacked sufficient cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, or PPE.

 

“As an essential employee, you have to decide, do I go to work and risk infection and support my co-workers, or do I stay home and keep my family and myself safe?” Henderson said.

 

She also said the department is not doing contact tracing to determine who might have been infected. 

 

If an employee works in the same building as someone confirmed to have the virus, “you will find out by your co-workers having conversations by the water cooler,” Henderson said. “I found out by reading a newspaper article that the building I report to everyday had new COVID cases.”

 

Henderson and the other state employees who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting have leadership roles in the state or local branches of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union. 

 

A union spokesman told WYPR after the meeting that DJS employees are now allowed to wear masks they bring from home. However, he said they still have shortages of cleaning supplies and PPE.

 

All of the state workers who testified echoed the complaints about a lack of PPE.

 

“We were instructed to start using and reusing our disposable surgical masks on April 1,” said Donna Kilmore, a social worker at Spring Grove Hospital Center, a state psychiatric hospital in Catonsville.

 

Kilmore said the hospital doesn’t have enough protective gowns, masks and disinfectant wipes. And she said social distancing is impossible, with four patients in a single room.

 

“Staff COVID testing was not available to all until June 3, and there doesn't seem to be any plans to continue to offer routine testing to staff despite the ongoing risk,” she said.

 

Workers at two state departments said employees were told to telework but were not given laptops.

 

“I just received my laptop on June 1, and I've been teleworking since March 18,” said Cherrish Vick, a caseworker in the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services.

 

Department of Labor employee Sean Santmyire said the staff processing unemployment claims also lacked laptops, so they kept working in the office, without PPE, even after Gov. Larry Hogan told state employees to telework. 

 

A spokeswoman for the department told WYPR that the department distributed laptops to unemployment claims workers beginning in April, and all claims workers now have the ability to work remotely.

 

The state agency leadership, who spoke earlier at the meeting, said they have sufficient PPE. However, they appeared to disagree with the workers’ assessments of who needs it.

 

“We do really sort of direct our most protective gear to our staff who are working in our medical units, as well as the staff who may have direct contact with young people who have either been COVID positive or possibly been exposed to the virus,” said Betsy Fox Tolentino, assistant secretary of strategic initiatives at the Department of Juvenile Services.

 

The Department of Health was short on PPE even as recently as 30 days ago, said Deputy Secretary of Operations Gregg Todd, but that is no longer the case.

 

“We have gotten to the point where, in fact, the local health departments have asked us to not send so much at a time because they were having a hard time stockpiling what we were sending them,” Todd said.

 

Lawmakers said they were angry after getting different pictures from the employees and management. A few said they felt like they had been lied to.

 

“We obviously are not getting direct information that we should be getting,” said Sen. Pam Beidle, an Anne Arundel County Democrat. “It's just unbelievable to me that our employees were left unprotected.”

Tags: 
AFSCME
prison
prisons
Maryland prisons
Hospital
Maryland unemployment insurance
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
WYPR News
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
state government
unemployment
General Assembly
State Politics

Related Content

First COVID Death Reported At State Run Hospital

By May 5, 2020
Maryland Department of Health

The first patient from a state run hospital in Maryland died of COVID -19 over the weekend, a state health official confirmed.

The patient was staying in the geriatric ward of the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, where, in the last two weeks, several patients and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spring Grove is one of about ten state run hospitals that have a total of 1400 patients.  The Clifton T. Perkins Medical Center in Howard County is also experiencing an outbreak.  

COVID-19 Outbreak At Maryland Psychiatric Hospital Highlights Employee Danger

By Mar 31, 2020
Andrew Harnick / Associated Press

As Gov. Larry Hogan’s press conference was getting underway Monday, Miriam Doyle, a clinical social worker at Clifton T. Perkins Psychiatric Hospital in Howard County for three years, was trying to listen for the updates she says her patients are desperate for.

She, her co-workers, and her patients had just learned about the outbreak in their hospital, where eight patients and a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19, and Doyle wanted to hear what the governor had to tell them. But her attention was diverted.

Hogan Cuts Emergency Pay For State Employees

By Mar 21, 2020
Steve Ruark / AP

Approximately 10,000 state employees who are required to work during Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency will no longer receive extra pay during this period.  

At Understaffed State Agencies, Workers Describe Dangerous Conditions

By Oct 29, 2019
Rachel Baye

Chronic understaffing at several state agencies is forcing employees to work 80-hour workweeks and endure dangerous work environments, some employees told state lawmakers at a briefing Tuesday.

State Treasurer Tells Hogan Admin To 'Do Better' by State Employees

By May 7, 2020
Maryland Department of Health

Employees in state hospitals and correctional faclilites have been worrying about the difficult and dangerous conditions they've been working under since this pandemic began.

Wednesday, they found an advocate in State Treasurer Nancy Kopp. She pressed Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at the Board of Public Works meeting on the need at many facilities for medical supplies and for better communication from the administration of Gov. Larry Hogan.

To Get Unemployment Benefits, Residents Face Long Waits, Technical Glitches

By May 12, 2020
YouTube

Maryland’s unemployment insurance system has been plagued by problems for weeks. For more than nine hours on Tuesday, dozens of residents took turns sharing their experiences navigating the system with members of two state Senate committees.

Residents described spending entire days on hold with state call centers and sending repeated emails, trying to reach a Department of Labor staff member who might be able to help. They said claims are rejected without reason, and benefits that were approved suddenly stop coming.