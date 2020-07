State Budget Loses $413 Million, And Governor Warns More Cuts Are Likely

The Maryland Board of Public Works cut $413 million from the state budget during its meeting Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan — one of the board’s three members — said the cuts are necessary because the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on state revenues. It's part of his plan to cut $1.45 billion from the budget overall.

WYPR’s Rachel Baye joins Nathan Sterner to discuss what the budget cuts mean.