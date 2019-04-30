A Spike in Measles

More than 700 individuals across 22 states are battling measles, 25 years after officials declared the disease eliminated from the United States. In Maryland, four people have been infected this year; in 2018 and 2017 just one person contracted measles. The virus has no specific medical treatment and carries the risk of deadly complications. Dr. James Campbell, pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Maryland Medical Center, describes the dangers of this extraordinarily contagious disease.

The latest data from the CDC is here. Here is the list of exposure sites/time frames for Maryland.