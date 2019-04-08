 Speaker Busch's Legacy and Sine Die 2019 | WYPR
On The Record

Speaker Busch's Legacy and Sine Die 2019

Michael Busch, Maryland's longest serving Speaker of the House of Delegates, died Sunday at age 72.
An extraordinary last day of the General Assembly session is getting underway, just hours after its longest-serving speaker, Michael Busch, succumbed yesterday to pneumonia and other health problems. As tributes to Busch pour in, the delegates and senators have work to do before midnight.

WYPR’s former news analyst Fraser Smith remembers Speaker Busch, and statehouse reporters Rachel Baye and Danielle Gaines bring us up to date.

