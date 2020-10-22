From The Spanish Flu To COVID-19: A History Of Anti-Mask Sentimentent

Audio will be available shortly.

A small piece of cloth has sparked a big debate in the U.S. -- some Americans believe mandates to wear a mask infringe on their personal freedoms. Turns out, this has happened before.

Marian Moser Jones, associate professor in the University of Maryland School of Public Health, tells us about the Anti-mask League of 1918. Jones admits that today’s social distancing and mask-wearing mandates can feel inconvenient, but says we can learn from the Spanish Flu pandemic. Plus, how did that deadly flu play out in Baltimore?

To learn more about Baltimore during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, visit this Baltimore Sun link. This program originally aired on August 5, 2020.