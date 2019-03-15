Southwest Opens Nonstop Flight From BWI to Newark (BBJ Story)

Southwest Airlines Co. is bringing back a nonstop flight from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Newark, New Jersey. The twice-daily service begins Nov. 2.

One-way fares on that date were available for $89 as of Friday afternoon. Southwest last offered a BWI to Newark Liberty International Airport flight in March 2013. The airline will become the only commercial carrier offering a nonstop flight from BWI to Newark. Dallas-based Southwest is the largest carrier at BWI, where it holds a more than 70 percent market share.

