Southwest Opens Nonstop Flight From BWI to Newark (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 3 hours ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Southwest Airlines Co. is bringing back a nonstop flight from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Newark, New Jersey. The twice-daily service begins Nov. 2. 

One-way fares on that date were available for $89 as of Friday afternoon. Southwest last offered a BWI to Newark Liberty International Airport flight in March 2013. The airline will become the only commercial carrier offering a nonstop flight from BWI to Newark. Dallas-based Southwest is the largest carrier at BWI, where it holds a more than 70 percent market share.

Baltimore Business Journal

Southwest Representative Affirms Boeing 737 MAX 8 Safe (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 12, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Jon Weaks, president of the powerful Southwest Airlines Pilots’ Association (SWAPA), has sent a detailed memo to thousands of Southwest pilots affirming his belief that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is safe to fly.

The MAX 8 has been at the center of a growing debate about the plane’s airworthiness after an Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all onboard this past weekend.

Scotland-based Baillie & Gifford Divests From Under Armour (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 7, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Baillie & Gifford, the biggest institutional shareholder of Under Armour Inc. stock, has completely divested its stake in the sportswear maker.

Scotland-based Baillie & Gifford disclosed that it sold its stake in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company owned no shares of Baltimore-based Under Armour as of Feb. 28, according to the filing.

GBMC Planning $80 Million Expansion (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Mar 6, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Greater Baltimore Medical Center is plotting a nearly $80 million expansion to its Towson complex, joining dozens of other hospitals across Maryland planning major facelifts. 