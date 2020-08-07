The Soulful Symphony's Darin Atwater On The Struggle For Cultural Equity

My next guest is not only one of the most talented musicians of his generation, but one of the most thoughtful people I know when it comes to defining and re-defining the role that artists can and should play in shaping the conversation about society in good times and in bad times.

Darin Atwater is a gifted composer, conductor, pianist and producer who has worked in film, recording, radio and television. 20 years ago, he founded the Soulful Symphony, an orchestra with vocals that is made up primarily of African American and Latinx musicians.

The ensemble is the first symphony in residence at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. Darin Atwater also serves as the Artistic Director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission.