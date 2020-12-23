Sofi's Crepes Belvedere Closing (BBJ Story)

Sofi's Crepes to close at Belvedere Square after 'tough' couple of years Sofi's Crepes will close later this month at Belvedere Square Market after a "tough" few years. The last day for the eatery, which serves sweet and savory crepes, will be Dec. 28, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Sofi's stall had been a part of the North Baltimore market for more than eight years. The Belvedere Square spot is one of six locations of the creperie, founded in 2003 by former stockbroker Ann Costlow, who named the business after her dog. Costlow is the owner and operator of the original Sofi's Crepes location on North Charles Street in Station North, and the other five locations are franchised.

